Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan updates data on oil & condensate exports

Oil&Gas Materials 14 May 2024 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan updates data on oil & condensate exports

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan exported 7.9 million tons of oil and condensate from January through April 2024, as compared to 8.5 million tons in the same period in 2023, Trend reports with reference to the data shared by Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov on X.

As such, the country’s oil and condensate exports dropped by more than 7 percent year-on-year.

The output during the reporting period stood at 9.6 million tons versus 10.2 million tons a year earlier, showing a 5.9 percent decrease.

Azerbaijan transports its oil to neighboring countries and global markets through three pipelines: Baku-Novorossiysk, Baku-Supsa, and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC). Currently, transportation via the Baku-Supsa pipeline is temporarily suspended.

Additionally, oil is exported by rail to terminals in Batumi and Kulevi (Georgia).

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more