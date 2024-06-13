Turkmenistan amenable to joint energy projects with Türkiye's Çalik Holding

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 13. Turkmenistan is ready to consider the relevant proposals of Türkiye's Çalik Holding on joint projects in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was confirmed by Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during a meeting with Chairman at Çalik Holding A.Ş. Ahmet Çalık.

During the meeting, he noted the mutual cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in various fields, including energy, the textile industry, construction, and other industries.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that the socio-economic programs implemented in Turkmenistan and the favorable investment environment create opportunities for expanding partnerships, where large companies of the friendly state, including Çalik Holding, play an important role.

At the same time, the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan added that the 1,574 megawatt power plant under construction by Çalik Holding on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea will facilitate the supply of Turkmen electricity to neighboring countries, including Türkiye and other destinations.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye's companies is a strategically important process that contributes to strengthening economic ties and a mutually beneficial exchange of experience and resources.

Joint projects, such as the construction of gas pipelines and infrastructure facilities, stimulate economic growth and promote job creation, which ultimately contributes to the long-term prosperity of both countries.