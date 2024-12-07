Azerbaijan crunching numbers on power generated at Khachmaz power plant

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan / Facebook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The details of total electricity generated by Azerbaijan's Khachmaz Power Plant have been disclosed, Trend reports citing the country’s Ministry of Energy.

The power plant has cranked out a whopping 5.4 billion kWh of electricity since it hit the ground running.

“The plant consists of 10 gas piston units, each with a capacity of 8.7 MW, and its total installed capacity is 87 MW,” the report noted.

The Khachmaz modular power plant was commissioned on December 7, 2006. The station lights up the electricity needs of the neighboring Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, and Shabran districts.

