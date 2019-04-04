Kazakh tenge again grows against US dollar

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Apr. 4 amounted to 378.47 tenge, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has strengthened by 0.65 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Apr. 3 (379.12 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 378.28 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 378.8 tenge, while the closing rate was 378.35 tenge per dollar.

The trading volume amounted to $41.59 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 109.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Apr. 4 is 379.16 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 381 tenge.

