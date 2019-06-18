Azerbaijani Central Bank to auction short-term notes

18 June 2019 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA), worth 200 million manats, will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 19, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

According to the BSE, 2 million notes at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 28 days will be put up for the auction. The maturity date of the notes is July 17, 2019.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

In accordance with the requirements, each bank can submit no more than two bids - one competitive and one noncompetitive.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 18)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes by over 6 times
Finance 13:27
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange amounts to almost 300M manats
Finance 15 June 12:45
Lending to regions increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 15 June 08:00
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan continues to decline
Economy 14 June 07:00
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Economy 11 June 11:05
Central Bank of Azerbaijan confident in short-term inflation forecasts
Business 11 June 09:56
Latest
Big Iranian companies produce over 3.4 million tons of steel ingots
Business 17:57
Italy leads by Kazakh oil import volume
Oil&Gas 17:51
Turkey’s ruling party to win repeated municipal elections in Istanbul - Erdogan
Turkey 17:50
German company to conduct research on development of airport Batumi
Economy 17:42
Construction of high-speed railway connecting south-western Turkish provinces nearing end
Turkey 17:42
Uzbek Neftegazinvest to buy valves via tender
Tenders 17:42
Azerbaijani team successfully performs at Global Trajectory Optimization Competition
Society 17:37
Turkmenistan considers int’l practice of regulating customs payments
Economy 17:31
Uzbekistan wants to increase trade with Belarus by 6 times
Economy 17:25