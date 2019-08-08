Kazakh tenge dropping against US dollar

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 8

During the morning session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on August 8, 2019, the weighted average US dollar rate amounted to 387.73 tenge, thus breaking the historical record once again, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

Thus, compared to the data as of August 7 (387.44 tenge per dollar) the national currency of Kazakhstan has decreased in price by 0.29 tenge.

Furthermore, the maximum dollar selling rate in exchange offices of Nur-Sultan is 389.5 tenge and 389.9 tenge in Almaty.

Official rate of the national Bank of Kazakhstan on August 5, 2019 is 387.45 tenge per dollar.

The official tenge to dollar rate is set according to the stock exchange’s results of the previous day.

