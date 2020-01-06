Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week due to the New year holidays, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 23 - Dec. 30 1.7 Dec. 24 1.7 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 1.7 Jan. 1 - Dec. 26 1.7 Jan. 2 - Dec. 27 1.7 Jan. 3 - Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9035 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 23 - Dec. 30 1.9035 Dec. 24 1.8850 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 1.8846 Jan. 1 - Dec. 26 1.8852 Jan. 2 - Dec. 27 1.8905 Jan. 3 - Average weekly 1.8863 Average weekly 1.9035

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0274 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec. 23 - Dec. 30 0.0274 Dec. 24 0.0273 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 0.0275 Jan. 1 - Dec. 26 0.0275 Jan. 2 - Dec. 27 0.0274 Jan. 3 - Average weekly 0.0274 Average weekly 0.0274

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2858 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Dec. 23 - Dec. 30 0.2858 Dec. 24 0.2858 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 0.2858 Jan. 1 - Dec. 26 0.2862 Jan. 2 - Dec. 27 0.2862 Jan. 3 - Average weekly 0.2860 Average weekly 0.2858

