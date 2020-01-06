Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

6 January 2020 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week due to the New year holidays, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 30

1.7

Dec. 24

1.7

Dec. 31

-

Dec. 25

1.7

Jan. 1

-

Dec. 26

1.7

Jan. 2

-

Dec. 27

1.7

Jan. 3

-

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9035 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 30

1.9035

Dec. 24

1.8850

Dec. 31

-

Dec. 25

1.8846

Jan. 1

-

Dec. 26

1.8852

Jan. 2

-

Dec. 27

1.8905

Jan. 3

-

Average weekly

1.8863

Average weekly

1.9035

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0274 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 30

0.0274

Dec. 24

0.0273

Dec. 31

-

Dec. 25

0.0275

Jan. 1

-

Dec. 26

0.0275

Jan. 2

-

Dec. 27

0.0274

Jan. 3

-

Average weekly

0.0274

Average weekly

0.0274

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2858 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 30

0.2858

Dec. 24

0.2858

Dec. 31

-

Dec. 25

0.2858

Jan. 1

-

Dec. 26

0.2862

Jan. 2

-

Dec. 27

0.2862

Jan. 3

-

Average weekly

0.2860

Average weekly

0.2858

----------

