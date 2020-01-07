Payment card turnover up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The turnover on payment cards through ATMs and POS terminals in Azerbaijan amounted to over 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion) in November 2019, which is 28.1 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBA).

According to the CBA report, total number of transactions with payment cards amounted to over 14.8 million transactions (an increase of 29.3 percent) worth just over 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion) for the reporting period.

More than 1.7 million transactions worth 133 million manat ($78 million) were carried out outside the country.

The number of transactions with debit cards (both domestically and abroad) amounted to over 12.9 million transactions worth over 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion), of which over 6.1 million transactions worth 1.4 billion manat ($847 million) were carried out using ATMs in Azerbaijan, and over 1.6 million operations worth 154 million manat ($90 million) via POS terminals.

In November 2019, bank customers carried out over 1.9 million transactions worth 147 million manat ($86 million) via credit cards (both domestically and abroad). Moreover, 268,000 operations worth 45 million manat ($26.4 million) were carried out using ATMs within the country, and 796,000 operations worth 45 million manat ($26.4 million) were carried out using POS terminals in the country.

Number of payment cards, ATMs and POS terminals

By the end of November 2019, the number of payment cards increased by 10.2 percent (compared to the same period of last year) to just over 7.2 million cards.

Most of the cards (i.e. 6.5 million cards) consist of debit cards. The number of credit cards in November amounted to 751,000.

As of Dec. 1, 2019, 2,627 ATMs were operating in the country, 1,412 of them in Baku and 1,215 in other Azerbaijani cities and districts. The number of ATMs has increased by 117 units or 4.5 percent since early 2019.

The number of POS terminals in the country amounted to 66,290, of which 39,529 were installed in Baku and 25,976 in other Azerbaijani cities and districts.

The number of POS terminals has increased by 288 or 0.43 percent since early 2019.

The volume of transactions in ATMs and POS terminals

In November 2019, 3,800 people accounted for one ATM, while 150 people accounted for each POS-terminal in Azerbaijan.

An average of 2,400 operations worth 547,400 manat ($322,000) were carried out per one ATM in November. The volume of one operation per one ATM amounted to 229.5 manat ($135).

There was an average of 36.9 operations worth 3,010 manat ($1,770) per one POS terminal in September. The volume of one operation in the POS terminal amounted to 81.9 manat ($48.1).

