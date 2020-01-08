Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 8

8 January 2020 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 8, compared to the prices on Jan. 7, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 57.9 manat and amounted to over 2,708 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.8794 manat and amounted t over 31.5 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 8.8 manat and amounted to 1,654 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 61.5 manat and amounted to 3,501 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 8, 2019

Jan. 7, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,708.6695

2,650.7675

Silver

XAG

31.5588

30.6794

Platinum

XPT

1,654.7375

1,645.8550

Palladium

XPD

3,501.9150

3,440.3325

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 8)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7
Finance 7 January 10:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 6 January 14:14
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 30
Finance 30 December 2019 10:23
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 28 December 2019 11:22
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 26
Finance 26 December 2019 10:21
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 25
Finance 25 December 2019 10:12
Latest
SOFAZ releases statistics on sale of its foreign currency
Finance 11:13
Revolutionary “Mobile Payment” service now in Azerbaijan!
ICT 11:11
Turkmenistan's state oil concern to buy pipes, metal roll via tender
Tenders 11:03
Kazakhs advised not to buy tickets of Bek Air airline company
Transport 10:55
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 7
Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry talks co-op with IRENA
Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijani energy minister to attend opening ceremony of Turkish Stream
Oil&Gas 10:52
Chinese to build glass factory in Uzbekistan
Business 10:51
Nagif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan - unique country attracting attention of tourists
Society 10:50