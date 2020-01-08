Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 8, compared to the prices on Jan. 7, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 57.9 manat and amounted to over 2,708 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.8794 manat and amounted t over 31.5 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 8.8 manat and amounted to 1,654 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 61.5 manat and amounted to 3,501 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 8, 2019 Jan. 7, 2019 Gold XAU 2,708.6695 2,650.7675 Silver XAG 31.5588 30.6794 Platinum XPT 1,654.7375 1,645.8550 Palladium XPD 3,501.9150 3,440.3325