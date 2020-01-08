Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 8, compared to the prices on Jan. 7, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 57.9 manat and amounted to over 2,708 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.8794 manat and amounted t over 31.5 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 8.8 manat and amounted to 1,654 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 61.5 manat and amounted to 3,501 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Jan. 8, 2019
|
Jan. 7, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,708.6695
|
2,650.7675
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
31.5588
|
30.6794
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,654.7375
|
1,645.8550
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,501.9150
|
3,440.3325
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 8)
