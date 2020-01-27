Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 27

27 January 2020 09:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 27, compared to the prices on Jan. 24, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 32.9 manat and amounted to 2,684 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.6848 manat and amounted to 30.9227 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.3 manat and amounted to 1,691 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 89.7 manat and amounted to 4,049 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 27, 2020

Jan. 24, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,684.6485

2,651.6600

Silver

XAG

30.9227

30.2379

Platinum

XPT

1,691.4745

1,703.7910

Palladium

XPD

4,049.6125

4,139.3215

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 27)т 1,7 AZN/USD.

