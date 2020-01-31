Silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
Gold prices decreased, while silver platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 31, compared to the prices on Jan. 30, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 12.2 manat and amounted to 2,672 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.3848 manat and amounted to 30.3328 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 15.2 manat and amounted to 1,666 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 75.4 manat and amounted to 3,949 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Jan. 31, 2020
|
Jan. 30, 2020
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,672.1620
|
2,684.3765
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
30.3328
|
29.9480
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,666.0000
|
1,650.7595
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,949.4485
|
3,873.9600
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 31)
