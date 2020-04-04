Import of medical goods to be exempted from VAT in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

At the decision of Georgian Inter-Agency Coordination Council established to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, import of medical goods will be exempted from VAT in Georgia till October 1, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

The decision is based on the decree of Finance Ministry and Ministry of Labor, Health and Social Affairs.

“The decision will encourage uninterrupted supply of all the necessary inventory and equipment to the healthcare sector in the struggle against the novel coronavirus,” reads the message.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 157 on April 4.

On the same day, Georgia has confirmed the first case of mortality from COVID-19.

Georgian Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze predicts an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus by the end of April.

According to Tikaradze, it is possible that this number will amount to several hundred infected daily.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

