More companies donate to Georgia's StopCov fund

As of April 8, a total of 24.2 million lari (about $7.61 million) has already been accumulated in Georgian StopCov fund created on March 23, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The funds raised for the StopCoV fund are to be used to help vulnerable groups of the populations during the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia.

Recent companies to donate to the fund include companies, organizations and institutions such as GeoSteel - 150,000 lari ($47,414), Caucasian Metals Terminal - 100,000 lari ($31,609), Ltd IN-SI - 35,000 lari ($11,063), Lasere - 30,000 lari ($9,482), Business Group - 25,000 lari ($7,902), Prime insurance company - 20,000 lari ($6,321), Kakhuri Ltd - 20,000 lari ($6,321), Fabric company - 20,000 lari ($6,321), Georgia Technology Park - 20,000 lari ($6,321), Polimeri - 20,000 lari ($6,321), Element Construction - 20,000 lari ($6,321), Zaza Tchanturia - 18,000 lari ($5,689), Georgian-American University - 10,000 lari ($3,160), New power company - 10,000 lari ($3,160), Unity Group - 5,000 lari ($1,580), Kaia Ltd - 5,000 lari ($1,580), PremiuMep Ltd - 5,000 lari ($1,580), Polyhedro - 5,000 lari ($1,580), Energy Efficiency Center Georgia - 5,000 lari ($1,580), Ltd Shalauri 2012 Ltd - 4,000 lari ($1,264), and Geo-Kar Import - 1,000 lari ($316.10).

In addition, private individuals have also donated to the fund, announced the press office of the foundation.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 208 on April 8.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

