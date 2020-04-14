Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 14, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 55.3695 manat and amounted to 2,918.127 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.533 manat and amounted to 26.4602 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 29.2575 manat and amounted to 1,296.514 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 17.306 manat and amounted to 3,849.378 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 14, 2020 April 13, 2020 Gold XAU 2,918.127 2,862.7575 Silver XAG 26.4602 25.9272 Platinum XPT 1,296.514 1,267.2565 Palladium XPD 3,849.378 3,866.684

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 14)