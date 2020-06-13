Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 5-12)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 64.5575 manat or $37.97 (2.25 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,911.0086 manat ($1,710), which is 0.6 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 1
|
2,961.502
|
June 8
|
2,873.2465
|
June 2
|
2,951.4805
|
June 9
|
2,885.886
|
June 3
|
2,935.39
|
June 10
|
2,918.0245
|
June 4
|
2,897.1825
|
June 11
|
2,940.082
|
June 5
|
2,904.807
|
June 12
|
2,937.804
|
Average weekly
|
2,930.0724
|
Price
|
2,911.0086
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.135 manat or 67 cents (0.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.0233 manat ($17.66), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 1
|
31.092
|
June 8
|
29.9641
|
June 2
|
30.8853
|
June 9
|
29.8742
|
June 3
|
30.3429
|
June 10
|
30.0897
|
June 4
|
29.9197
|
June 11
|
30.3595
|
June 5
|
30.076
|
June 12
|
29.8291
|
Average weekly
|
30.46318
|
Price
|
30.0233
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 14.6115 manat or $8.59 (1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,411.8262 manat ($830), which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 1
|
1,437.325
|
June 8
|
1,410.371
|
June 2
|
1,440.8265
|
June 9
|
1,418.7775
|
June 3
|
1,424.872
|
June 10
|
1,424.3705
|
June 4
|
1,418.31
|
June 11
|
1,409.8525
|
June 5
|
1,421.5145
|
June 12
|
1,395.7595
|
Average weekly
|
1,428.5696
|
Price
|
1,411.8262
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 33.0735 manat or $19.45 (1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,337.5590 manat ($1,960), which is 0.3 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 1
|
3,339.259
|
June 8
|
3,334.6945
|
June 2
|
3,342.2255
|
June 9
|
3,430.7615
|
June 3
|
3,374.041
|
June 10
|
3,327.376
|
June 4
|
3,374.041
|
June 11
|
3,293.342
|
June 5
|
3,316.173
|
June 12
|
3,301.621
|
Average weekly
|
3,349.1479
|
Price
|
3,337.559
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 13)
----
