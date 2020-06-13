Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 5-12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 64.5575 manat or $37.97 (2.25 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,911.0086 manat ($1,710), which is 0.6 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 1 2,961.502 June 8 2,873.2465 June 2 2,951.4805 June 9 2,885.886 June 3 2,935.39 June 10 2,918.0245 June 4 2,897.1825 June 11 2,940.082 June 5 2,904.807 June 12 2,937.804 Average weekly 2,930.0724 Price 2,911.0086

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.135 manat or 67 cents (0.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.0233 manat ($17.66), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 1 31.092 June 8 29.9641 June 2 30.8853 June 9 29.8742 June 3 30.3429 June 10 30.0897 June 4 29.9197 June 11 30.3595 June 5 30.076 June 12 29.8291 Average weekly 30.46318 Price 30.0233

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 14.6115 manat or $8.59 (1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,411.8262 manat ($830), which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 1 1,437.325 June 8 1,410.371 June 2 1,440.8265 June 9 1,418.7775 June 3 1,424.872 June 10 1,424.3705 June 4 1,418.31 June 11 1,409.8525 June 5 1,421.5145 June 12 1,395.7595 Average weekly 1,428.5696 Price 1,411.8262

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 33.0735 manat or $19.45 (1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,337.5590 manat ($1,960), which is 0.3 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 1 3,339.259 June 8 3,334.6945 June 2 3,342.2255 June 9 3,430.7615 June 3 3,374.041 June 10 3,327.376 June 4 3,374.041 June 11 3,293.342 June 5 3,316.173 June 12 3,301.621 Average weekly 3,349.1479 Price 3,337.559

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 13)

