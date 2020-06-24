Iranian currency rates for June 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and seven have decreased compared to June 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,529 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 24 Iranian rial on June 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,588 52,249 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,486 44,345 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,533 4,489 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,419 4,378 1 Danish krone DKK 6,378 6,352 1 Indian rupee INR 556 553 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,511 136,406 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,117 25,240 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,413 39,176 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,995 31,050 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,210 27,194 1 South African rand ZAR 2,441 2,427 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,134 6,131 1 Russian ruble RUB 611 608 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,532 3,512 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,176 29,078 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,270 30,158 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,509 49,451 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,255 2,261 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,574 34,368 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,000 30,053 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,943 5,937 100 Thai baths THB 136,028 135,566 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,823 9,822 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,974 34,723 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,529 47,353 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,520 10,394 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,747 13,762 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,970 2,956 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,696 17,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,881 83,738 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,076 4,067 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,998 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 216,245 rials, and the price of $1 is 194,458 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 187,066 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,425 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 193,000-196,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 215,000-218,000 rials.