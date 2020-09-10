Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank places its shares on Baku Stock Exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) completed an auction on placement of 19.9 million manat ($11.7 million) worth preferred non-documentary shares of Kapital Bank OJSC, Trend reports referring to BSE.

According to BSE, 52 investors filed 52 bids, the price of which was 12.39 manat ($7.29) during the placement.

The total amount of the bids and the volume of placed shares on nominal prices made up 19.9 million manat.

BSE is the only stock exchange in Azerbaijan. At present BSE is a stock exchange with the annual turnover of over 14 billion manat ($8.24 billion), having a unique history, maintaining strong relationships with professional stock market participants and partnerships with many stock exchanges of foreign countries.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.10).

