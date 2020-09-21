Iranian currency rates for September 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have increased and 7 have decreased compared to September 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,858 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 21 Iranian rial on September 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,438 54,267 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,173 46,082 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,807 4,795 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,634 4,620 1 Danish krone DKK 6,700 6,685 1 Indian rupee INR 573 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,525 137,432 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,325 25,271 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,273 40,167 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,886 31,810 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,456 28,404 1 South African rand ZAR 2,582 2,572 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,545 5,555 1 Russian ruble RUB 556 555 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,523 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,753 30,620 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,013 30,901 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,420 49,423 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,264 2,265 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,584 35,500 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,547 30,569 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,216 6,205 100 Thai baths THB 135,420 135,131 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,219 10,208 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,197 36,047 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,858 49,724 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,971 9,956 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,042 13,170 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,864 2,834 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,311 16,340 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,847 86,633 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,071 4,068 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 316,445 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,059 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 286,887 rials, and the price of $1 is 218,203 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 267,000-270,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.