Kazakhstan's budget deficit forecast for 2020 unveiled
Latest
Video footage shows elimination of "minister of defense" of so-called regime in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
If Armenian leadership really wants peace, then let it begin to withdraw troops from occupied Azerbaijani territories - FM
Shelling of Euronews employees once again shows Armenia’s true face - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (VIDEO)
Pro-Armenian persons call for terrorist attacks on strategic Azerbaijani oil, gas facilities - expert
Let this jester, who danced in Shusha, on Jidirduzu, in drunken state declare that he is leaving - President of Azerbaijan
On one hand, there is talk of ceasefire, but on other, weapons being sent to Armenia - President Aliyev
They don't ask questions, they act like a prosecutor, accuse us - President Aliyev on foreign journalists
Armenia must also get rid of this junta. If they cannot save themselves, we will help them - President Aliyev
Over course of these 28 years, there have been so many useless meetings, so there is no difference - Azerbaijani president
Enemy already running away from us we will continue to chase them, because we are right and we are strong - President of Azerbaijan
If ceasefire continues and issue remains frozen again, this cannot suit us - President of Azerbaijan
Less than two weeks after Heydar Aliyev resigned from all posts, Armenian separatists rose up and demanded that Nagorno-Karabakh be separated from Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
After Bolshevik revolution, there was great danger that Bolshevik government would hand over Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia - President Aliyev