Macroeconomic stability remains steady in Azerbaijan - Central Bank chairman

Finance 30 October 2020 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
Macroeconomic stability remains steady in Azerbaijan - Central Bank chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan. Oct. 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan's current strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed $50 billion, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said, Trend reports.

According to Rustmov, this figure also exceeds by 100 percent of GDP, as well as the foreign exchange reserves of the CBA since the beginning of the year continued to grow and increased by 3.4 percent.

Rustamov also stressed that the tightening of the special quarantine regime in many countries impedes a sustainable recovery in oil demand. Thus, the average price of Brent oil in September through October amounted to $42 per barrel. However, the manat is stable and macroeconomic stability in Azerbaijan remains.

The CBA chairman said that since the beginning of the year, the country's foreign trade balance remains in surplus and this also contributes to the creation of conditions for maintaining strategic foreign exchange reserves.

He also added that after the complete liberation of the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, a banking network will be created there and these territories will positively affect Azerbaijan’s economy.

On October 30, 2020, an online press conference was held by the CBA, dedicated to the decision of the CBA’s board on the parameters of the interest rate corridor.

The next review will take place on December 18, 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan increases export to China despite COVID-19
Kazakhstan increases export to China despite COVID-19
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas reports decrease of oil transportation volumes
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas reports decrease of oil transportation volumes
Kazakhstan's national oil company faces output decrease at country's major oilfields
Kazakhstan's national oil company faces output decrease at country's major oilfields
Loading Bars
Latest
Armenian Armed Forces attacked strategic targets in Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General Society 15:53
Azerbaijan puts high-ranking Armenian officials on int’l wanted list Politics 15:50
Azerbaijan puts foreign fighters recruited by Armenia on international wanted list Politics 15:49
Azerbaijan appeals to European Court on Human Rights - aide to First VP of Azerbaijan Politics 15:42
Bakcell supports the residents of Barda Business 15:42
Petkim’s products exported to 78 countries abroad Oil&Gas 15:39
Central Bank of Azerbaijan decides to keep discount rate unchanged Finance 15:35
Kazakhstan increases export to China despite COVID-19 Business 15:28
Military tribunal must be organized to assess Armenia’s crimes – Assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 15:24
SOS Children’s Villages International to do everything to support children during Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:23
7 families killed as result of Armenian terror against Azerbaijan – Azerbaijani prosecutor general Politics 15:22
Armenia commits environmental terror against Azerbaijan - Ministry of Ecology (PHOTOS) Society 15:18
Macroeconomic stability remains steady in Azerbaijan - Central Bank chairman Finance 15:18
Azerbaijan raises import of cars in 9M2020 Business 15:11
Azerbaijan confirms 480 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:11
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani troops liberate several villages of Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts Politics 15:10
Passenger transportation decreases in Azerbaijan due to COVID-19 pandemic Transport 15:09
STAR Refinery’s investment value to near $7B Oil&Gas 15:09
Azerbaijani prosecutor general reveals civil casualties, injuries inflicted by Armenia Politics 15:04
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas reports decrease of oil transportation volumes Oil&Gas 15:03
General Prosecutor's Office discloses crimes committed by Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan Politics 15:03
Temporary special administrations to be established in Azerbaijan`s territories liberated from occupation Politics 15:02
Azerbaijani army destroys missile-artillery warehouse of Armenian Armed Forces - MoD (VIDEO) Politics 15:00
Iran talks agricultural exports to Iraq despite restrictions Business 14:57
Kazakhstan's national oil company faces output decrease at country's major oilfields Oil&Gas 14:51
Euro zone GDP jumps more than expected in third quarter q/q, prices fall Europe 14:49
OSCE MG meeting on Karabakh conflict in Geneva to be closed for media Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:47
Permissions granted for building construction down in Georgia Construction 14:46
Uzbek Ministry of Finance projects revenues, expenditure of consolidated state budget Finance 14:46
Turkmenistan privatizing number of facilities to increase private sector's share in economy Business 14:43
Iran to allocate funds for projects in Malayer city Business 14:41
Khaf-Herat railway between Iran, Afganistan to commence by mid-November Transport 14:39
Azerbaijan doesn’t succumb to provocations, responding to aggressor on battlefield - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:33
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office assesses damage done from Armenian vandalism Politics 14:28
Iran's IRGC provides support to COVID-affected families Society 14:23
Fish production in Iran's Amlash city increases on annual basis Business 14:14
UK condemns continued shelling of civilian areas following attack on Azerbaijani Barda Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:11
Russian Export Center talks about exports to Azerbaijan Business 14:08
Glencore reports copper extraction volume decrease in Kazakhstan Business 13:49
Azerbaijan may expand business loan programs - Central Bank Finance 13:49
MoD says Armenia's info on shooting down Azerbaijan's UAV - lie Politics 13:47
Azerbaijan to develop its lands liberates from occupation via its own sources Economy 13:33
World Bank to fund modernization of national innovation system in Uzbekistan Finance 13:22
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Finance 13:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 30 Finance 13:16
Azerbaijani parliament grateful to Pakistan’s National Assembly for condemning Armenia's aggression Politics 13:10
Some int'l organizations remain silent on Armenia shelling Azerbaijani civilians - expert Politics 13:07
Gas exports from Azerbaijan to Turkey down month-on-month Oil&Gas 12:58
New hotel opened within state program 'Produce in Georgia'. Business 12:47
MP Nagif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan will not give up fight for justice Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:45
Armenia subjecting Azerbaijani Gubadli district to artillery fire - MoD Politics 12:43
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria trade turnover down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 12:30
Turkmenistan to increase volumes of deciduous, coniferous, fruit trees and grapes Business 12:30
Armenian troops must leave Azerbaijani occupied lands today - Diaspora Committee Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:24
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy spares via tender Tenders 12:18
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 12:17
Around 177 mb of ACG oil shipped from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 12:15
The Arab press writes about Azerbaijan's just struggle Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:15
Turkmenistan to extend suspension of train operation amid COVID-19 Transport 12:11
Azerbaijani Community in Geneva organizes protests against terrorist acts of Armenia (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:07
Azerbaijan’s superior military wrests control of several districts abutting Karabakh - Washington Post Politics 11:58
EU to send over 70 teams to visit polling stations in Georgia on election day Georgia 11:50
SCO member states in talks over trade, economic co-op in transport and logistics fields Transport 11:49
Total sees decline in hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 11:49
Azerbaijan names number of schools heavily damaged by Armenian shellings Society 11:46
Azerbaijani House in Austria condemns terrorist attacks on Barda and Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:44
Malaysia eyes importing high-quality Uzbek textile Business 11:43
Georgia reports 1,696 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:42
Azerbaijani MoD denies accusations of carrying out offensive attack Politics 11:40
Armenia bombards forests, continuing environmental terror against Azerbaijan - Ministry of Emergencies Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:39
Total expects increase in LNG selling with higher oil prices Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan using taken as booty military equipment against Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Politics 11:38
Azerbaijani social media users uncover another Armenian disinformation - PHOTOFACT Politics 11:36
Shell’s Upstream production down due to OPEC+ restrictions Oil&Gas 11:33
Footage of destroyed house due to Armenia's missile strike on Goranboy (PHOTO) Politics 11:22
Turkmenistan to build new greenhouses for growing bananas, citrus fruits Business 11:17
Doubleu merges with Georgian digital marketing agency Business 11:16
Industrial gas flow received at Kashkadarya well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:10
Another high-ranking Armenian serviceman who committed war crime eliminated Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society volunteer died when rocket hit his car in Barda – IFRC (EXCLUSIVE) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:08
Georgian TBC Capital publishes macroeconomic sector overview of country Business 10:56
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs exchange views on current situation within Karabakh conflict Politics 10:53
Oil edges up, but set to post second monthly fall on virus spread Oil&Gas 10:48
Special temporary administration to be applied in liberated Azerbaijani territories Politics 10:31
Uzbekistan’s 9M2020 volume of agricultural production revealed Uzbekistan 10:28
Albania, Azerbaijan has other investment opportunities apart from TAP Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijan hands over bodies of combatants to Armenia through ICRC Politics 10:13
Azerbaijan destroys Smerch missile launcher of Armenian troops used to shell Barda - MoD (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:13
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Geneva to hold Karabakh talks Politics 09:53
Turkmenistan, South Korea aim to intensify co-op within intergovernmental commission Business 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 30 Uzbekistan 09:38
New fruit processing plant built in Georgia Construction 09:35
Human Rights Watch confirms use of cluster munitions by Armenia to attack Barda Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Several Azerbaijani districts under fire of Armenian Armed Forces Politics 09:28
Latest situation on battlefield on October 30 Politics 09:22
Azerbaijan expands persimmon export geography Business 09:21
Denmark repeatedly increases import of Azerbaijani products Business 09:18
Azerbaijan's State Service to hold auction for five vehicles Business 09:17
Combat operations continued in direction of Aghdara, Khojavend and Gubadli - MoD Politics 09:16
Several items of military equipment of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed - LIST Politics 09:13
All news