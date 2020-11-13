Customers of closed banks in Azerbaijan continue receiving compensation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has paid compensations worth over 571.2 million manat ($336 million) to depositors of the closed Ata Bank, Amrah Bank, AG Bank, and NBC Bank, Trend reports with reference to ADIF.

According to ADIF, 9,587 depositors of AtaBank received over 225 million manat ($132.3 million), 5,677 depositors of Amrahbank – 137.4 million manat ($80.8 million), 4,400 depositors of AGBank – 90 million manat ($52.9 million), 4,073 depositors of Amrah Bank – 118.6 million manat ($69.7 million).

Payments of compensation to the depositors of Ata Bank and Amrah Bank are made from June 1, 2020, and are paid in the non-cash form via debit cards of Kapital Bank OJSC.

Depositors of AG Bank and NBC Bank have been compensating since June 16, 2020, and are paid by bank transfer via debit cards of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) OJSC.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 13)