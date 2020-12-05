World Bank grants Morocco 400-mln-USD loan
The World Bank approved on Friday a 400-million-U.S. dollar loan to Morocco to support build an efficient social safety system to the poor, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The loan will be used for reforms in Morocco social security system so as to reach the poorest and most vulnerable communities.
The report quoted Jesko Hentschel, World Bank Maghreb Country director, as saying that the World Bank supports the North African country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in building a broad, effective and vital safety net system for vulnerable populations.
