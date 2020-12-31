State Audit Office in Georgia to study effectiveness of gov’t anti-crisis plan

Finance 31 December 2020 08:10 (UTC+04:00)
State Audit Office in Georgia to study effectiveness of gov’t anti-crisis plan

The State Audit Office will study the effectiveness and compliance with the law of the anti-crisis plan of the government implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The audit will start in 2021.

The Audit Office will study the following issues in particular:

procurements for pandemic response in the healthcare system

management of quarantine zones

SME promotion activities

Under the anti-crisis plan, Georgia has signed an agreement with the EU to receive €75 million and has already received the first part which is €60 million.

The audits will be carried out in accordance with the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAI) methodologies.

