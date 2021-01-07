Asian Development Bank appoints new country director for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) appointed a new director to the Azerbaijani office, a source in the bank told Trend on Jan.7.

The name of the new director who prior to her appointment to Azerbaijan headed the ADB office in Kyrgyzstan is Candice McDeigan. She took up her duties in January 2021, replacing on this position Nariman Mannapbekov who had been heading the Azerbaijani office from 2016.

Since 1999, the ADB has allocated funds in the amount of $ 4.4 billion to the country within the framework of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

