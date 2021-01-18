Uzbek currency rates for January 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar rose against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from January 19.

American currency continues to grow steadily. This week the dollar rose in price by 27.61 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,500 soums.

At the same time, the single European currency also fell in price by 113.28 soums, amounting to 12,682 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it rose slightly in price by 1.37 soums and amounted to 143.66 soums.

It is noted that the Central Bank dollar rate for the first time exceeded 10,500 soums.

