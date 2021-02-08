Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $58.91 per barrel last week (from Feb. 1 through Feb. 5), which increased by $2.69 (4.8 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 8.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $60.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $56.68.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $58.27 per barrel last week, up $2.71 (4.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $59.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $56.02.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $56.68 per barrel, showing an increase of $2.43 (4.5 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $58.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.71.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $58.15 per barrel, which is $2.88 (5.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $59.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.82.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Feb. 1, 2021
|
Feb. 2, 2021
|
Feb. 3, 2021
|
Feb. 4, 2021
|
Feb. 5, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$56.68
|
$58.48
|
$59.51
|
$59.39
|
$60.51
|
$58.91
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$56.02
|
$57.83
|
$58.87
|
$58.76
|
$59.89
|
$58.27
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$54.71
|
$56.25
|
$57.17
|
$57.08
|
$58.19
|
$56.68
|
Brent Dated
|
$55.82
|
$57.74
|
$58.77
|
$58.64
|
$59.77
|
$58.15
---
