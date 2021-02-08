Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Finance 8 February 2021 11:58 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $58.91 per barrel last week (from Feb. 1 through Feb. 5), which increased by $2.69 (4.8 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 8.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $60.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $56.68.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $58.27 per barrel last week, up $2.71 (4.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $59.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $56.02.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $56.68 per barrel, showing an increase of $2.43 (4.5 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $58.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.71.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $58.15 per barrel, which is $2.88 (5.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $59.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.82.

Oil grade/date

Feb. 1, 2021

Feb. 2, 2021

Feb. 3, 2021

Feb. 4, 2021

Feb. 5, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$56.68

$58.48

$59.51

$59.39

$60.51

$58.91

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$56.02

$57.83

$58.87

$58.76

$59.89

$58.27

Urals (EX NOVO)

$54.71

$56.25

$57.17

$57.08

$58.19

$56.68

Brent Dated

$55.82

$57.74

$58.77

$58.64

$59.77

$58.15

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Nar continues to support education during the social isolation
Nar continues to support education during the social isolation
&quot;Children Hotline&quot; service supported by Azercell received 6657 queries in 2020!
"Children Hotline" service supported by Azercell received 6657 queries in 2020!
NEQSOL Academy — first multifunctional digital learning platform launched in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
NEQSOL Academy — first multifunctional digital learning platform launched in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkmen road transport agency reveals indicators on cargo transportation for 2020 Transport 12:44
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Russia Business 12:42
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to Bulgaria amid COVID-19 Business 12:36
Petkim-Star integration may be completed in 2-3 years Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkey supports overhaul of Georgian military airport in Marneuli Finance 12:35
Railway linking countries of Central and South Asia to establish trade, economic co-op Transport 12:34
Georgia reports 204 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.8 Georgia 12:26
EU market’s demand for Georgian hazelnut increases Business 12:25
Kazakhstan eyes to boost exports Kazakhstan 12:19
UK Foreign Office Minister hails Azerbaijan's plan to tackle domestic violence Politics 12:16
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Kazakh Ministry of Trade & Integration offers financing of export products Business 12:00
German industrial output flat in December Europe 11:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 11:58
Shah Deniz gas ramp up in 2010-2020 Oil&Gas 11:57
Railway infrastructures put into operation in Iran Transport 11:52
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: how production dropped since 2010 Oil&Gas 11:49
Uzbekistan, IDB to expand bilateral co-op by mobilizing resources of IDB subsidiaries Uzbekistan 11:47
Georgia sees decrease in furniture sales Business 11:39
Bangladesh kicks off countrywide coronavirus vaccination drive Other News 11:38
Meeting with Azerbaijani president's special representative held in liberated Shusha Politics 11:37
ACWA Power eyes completing construction of thermal power plant in Uzbekistan Construction 11:36
Dynamics of Sangachal terminal’s gas processing, capacity over last 6 years Oil&Gas 11:31
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy pipes Tenders 11:21
Turkmenistan takes numerous steps to develop digital technologies in 2020 ICT 11:20
Most COVID-19 infection cases in Baku fall on Binagadi district Society 11:05
Turkmen Railways exceed assigned cargo turnover plan Transport 11:05
Ukraine eyes developing co-op with Uzbekistan in industrial sector Uzbekistan 11:03
Azerbaijan publishes fresh COVID-19 statistics by regions Society 11:02
Brent strikes $60/bbl as supply cuts, stimulus hopes boost prices Oil&Gas 10:46
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 10:44
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise Finance 10:44
Azerbaijan joins FAO's new project on strengthening food security control system Business 10:41
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 80,000 Uzbekistan 10:36
Russian experts talk vulnerabilities in mobile apps developed by banks ICT 10:31
Iran talks capabilities regarding manufacturing of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 10:24
Iran's Lordegan Company begins exporting products Oil&Gas 10:23
UAE, Cyprus purchase aviation kerosene of Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries Business 10:22
TAP paves way for first gas exports from Italy to France Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijan to apply new legislative requirements on vegetable oils Economy 10:11
Azerbaijan’s oil export down in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 8 Finance 10:08
Iranian currency rates for February 8 Finance 10:08
Nagorno-Karabakh region can be turned into biggest tourist destination in Caucasus Tourism 10:02
Value of Iranian banks' foreign assets increase Finance 09:57
Iran may fulfill its obligations under nuclear deal - Supreme Leader of Iran Nuclear Program 09:56
Georgia reveals volume of domestic exports Business 09:55
UK Foreign Office Minister Wendy Morton arrives in Azerbaijan within first official visit Politics 09:48
Forecasts for Bitcoin price dynamics disclosed Economy 09:42
Iran's IMIDRO declares amount of funds to be spent on development plans Business 09:41
Azerbaijan investigating mine explosion in Jabrayil, launches search for missing people Society 09:39
Iran unveils value of its foreign trade turnover Business 09:37
Airbnb to tighten control of short-term lets in France Europe 09:36
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider boosting co-op in ICT sector ICT 09:34
Azerbaijan to present new electronic management system for social services Economy 09:32
Kazakhstan adds 1,003 daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:51
Portugal receives first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Europe 08:29
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market for first week of February 2021 Finance 08:01
Arauz wins first round of Ecuador vote, runner-up too close to call (UPDATE) Other News 07:55
China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly two months Other News 07:07
Number of positive novel coronavirus cases in Brazil exceeds 9.5 million Other News 06:25
Sudan's PM issues decision to dissolve gov't Other News 05:43
Iran's petrochemical production to increase significantly - Iranian oil minister Oil&Gas 05:01
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port revealed Transport 05:01
U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 04:39
France reports fresh fall in number of new COVID-19 cases Europe 04:11
Israel reports 3,610 new COVID-19 cases, 688,934 in total Israel 03:26
Haiti government denounces plot to oust president, arrests over 20 Other News 02:43
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 432,000 in past day Other News 02:01
Russia cancels restrictions on import of tomatoes from some Kazakh enterprises Business 01:29
Azerbaijan's water company opens tender for purchase of building materials Tenders 01:28
Turkey reports 6,670 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 00:45
Iran must stop enriching uranium beyond nuclear deal's limits - U.S. official US 7 February 23:37
US former Secretary of State George Shultz dies at age of 100 US 7 February 23:05
Iran to save much money with domestic production of X-ray machines Business 7 February 22:36
Georgia increases export of marine mammals, fish fats, oils and their fractions to Turkey Business 7 February 22:34
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 7 February 22:34
Combined cycle power plant to be put into operation in Iran's Ardabil Province Oil&Gas 7 February 22:33
Volume of industrial products manufacture by Turkmenistan's Union of Industrialists, Entrepreneurs increased Business 7 February 22:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 7 February 22:33
Production indicators of Turkmenistan’s exchange revealed Business 7 February 22:32
Turkmenistan creates consumer funds to provide stable food products Business 7 February 22:32
Azerbaijan discloses number of pensioners with pension increases Economy 7 February 22:31
Number of Azerbaijani enterprises allowed to export tomatoes to Russia disclosed Economy 7 February 22:30
Turkmenistan names indicators of Chamber of Commerce for year Business 7 February 22:30
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted four Houthi armed drones Arab World 7 February 22:17
UK records another 15,845 coronavirus cases, 373 deaths Europe 7 February 21:41
Rolls-Royce plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business Other News 7 February 21:12
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's information technologies and security sector Economy 7 February 21:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 7 February 21:06
Hungary’s National Public Health Center approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Europe 7 February 20:50
China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants Business 7 February 20:21
Turkish science board member warns against South Africa COVID-19 variant Turkey 7 February 19:48
Georgian Ministry of Education renews recommendations amid pandemic Georgia 7 February 19:45
Uzbekistan's 2020 vegetable production revealed Uzbekistan 7 February 19:42
Azerbaijan talks execution of state budget revenues and expenditures for 2020 Economy 7 February 19:42
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 8 Oil&Gas 7 February 19:42
Bank of Israel buys $6.8 billion of forex in January, reserves jump to new record Finance 7 February 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 285 more COVID-19 recoveries Azerbaijan 7 February 18:45
Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers Economy 7 February 18:13
All news