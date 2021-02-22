Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $64.15 per barrel last week (from Feb. 15 through Feb. 19), which is growth by $2.13 (3.4 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 22.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $64.78 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.68.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $63.37 per barrel last week, up to $1.97 (3.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $63.94 per barrel, while the minimum - $62.87.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $60.83 per barrel, showing an increase of $1.77 (3 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $61.47 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.26.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $63.98 per barrel, which is $2.96 (4.85 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $64.66 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.44.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Feb. 15, 2021
|
Feb. 16, 2021
|
Feb. 17, 2021
|
Feb. 18, 2021
|
Feb. 19, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$64.34
|
$63.68
|
$64.23
|
$64.78
|
$63.73
|
$64.15
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$63.7
|
$62.92
|
$63.4
|
$63.94
|
$62.87
|
$63.37
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$61.09
|
$60.41
|
$60.92
|
$61.47
|
$60.26
|
$60.83
|
Brent Dated
|
$64.07
|
$63.57
|
$64.16
|
$64.66
|
$63.44
|
$63.98
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni