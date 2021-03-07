Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.7
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 95.91 manat (3.2 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,924.994 manat, which is by 4.1 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Feb. 22
|
3,034.2
|
Mar. 1
|
2,972.34
|
Feb. 23
|
3,080.69
|
Mar. 2
|
2,915.66
|
Feb. 24
|
3,074.78
|
Mar. 3
|
2,949.23
|
Feb. 25
|
3,056.65
|
Mar. 4
|
2,911.31
|
Feb. 26
|
3,007.86
|
Mar. 5
|
2,876.43
|
Average weekly
|
3,050.836
|
Average weekly
|
2,924.994
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan lowered by 2.7844 manat (6.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.54 manat, which is by 5.5 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Feb. 22
|
46.6846
|
Mar. 1
|
45.6236
|
Feb. 23
|
47.7952
|
Mar. 2
|
44.4843
|
Feb. 24
|
47.1186
|
Mar. 3
|
45.3513
|
Feb. 25
|
47.6795
|
Mar. 4
|
44.3974
|
Feb. 26
|
46.4378
|
Mar. 5
|
42.8392
|
Average weekly
|
47.14
|
Average weekly
|
44.54
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 151.08 manat (7.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,000.074 manat, which is by 6.7 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Feb. 22
|
2,196.7
|
Mar. 1
|
2,061.9
|
Feb. 23
|
2,163.25
|
Mar. 2
|
2,010.07
|
Feb. 24
|
2,126.72
|
Mar. 3
|
2,043.37
|
Feb. 25
|
2,151.48
|
Mar. 4
|
1,974.21
|
Feb. 26
|
2,079.58
|
Mar. 5
|
1,910.82
|
Average weekly
|
2,143.546
|
Average weekly
|
2,000.074
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 13.26 manat (0.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,001.674 manat, which is by 2.2 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Feb. 22
|
4,097.83
|
Mar. 1
|
3,977.56
|
Feb. 23
|
4,087.62
|
Mar. 2
|
3,998.69
|
Feb. 24
|
4,011.93
|
Mar. 3
|
4,032.4
|
Feb. 25
|
4,149.04
|
Mar. 4
|
4,008.9
|
Feb. 26
|
4,120.17
|
Mar. 5
|
3,990.82
|
Average weekly
|
4,093.318
|
Average weekly
|
4,001.674
-----
