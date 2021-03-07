Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 95.91 manat (3.2 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,924.994 manat, which is by 4.1 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 22 3,034.2 Mar. 1 2,972.34 Feb. 23 3,080.69 Mar. 2 2,915.66 Feb. 24 3,074.78 Mar. 3 2,949.23 Feb. 25 3,056.65 Mar. 4 2,911.31 Feb. 26 3,007.86 Mar. 5 2,876.43 Average weekly 3,050.836 Average weekly 2,924.994

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan lowered by 2.7844 manat (6.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.54 manat, which is by 5.5 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 22 46.6846 Mar. 1 45.6236 Feb. 23 47.7952 Mar. 2 44.4843 Feb. 24 47.1186 Mar. 3 45.3513 Feb. 25 47.6795 Mar. 4 44.3974 Feb. 26 46.4378 Mar. 5 42.8392 Average weekly 47.14 Average weekly 44.54

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 151.08 manat (7.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,000.074 manat, which is by 6.7 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 22 2,196.7 Mar. 1 2,061.9 Feb. 23 2,163.25 Mar. 2 2,010.07 Feb. 24 2,126.72 Mar. 3 2,043.37 Feb. 25 2,151.48 Mar. 4 1,974.21 Feb. 26 2,079.58 Mar. 5 1,910.82 Average weekly 2,143.546 Average weekly 2,000.074

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 13.26 manat (0.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,001.674 manat, which is by 2.2 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Feb. 22 4,097.83 Mar. 1 3,977.56 Feb. 23 4,087.62 Mar. 2 3,998.69 Feb. 24 4,011.93 Mar. 3 4,032.4 Feb. 25 4,149.04 Mar. 4 4,008.9 Feb. 26 4,120.17 Mar. 5 3,990.82 Average weekly 4,093.318 Average weekly 4,001.674

