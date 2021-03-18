Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on March 18 increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 17.833 manat or $10.49 (0.6 percent), amounting to 2,971.362 manat or $1,747, and an ounce of silver - by 0.8425 manat or 49 cents (1.91 percent), to 44.9057 manat or $26.41. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 0.068 manat or 4 cents and amounted to 2,061.318 manat or $1,212, and per ounce of palladium - by 177.65 manat or $104.5 (4.19 percent), to 4,416.175 manat or $2,597.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 60.826 manat or $35.78 (2 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 1.5839 manat or 93 cents (3.4 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 108.868 manat or $64 (5 percent), and per ounce of palladium increased by 346.749 manat or $20.39 (8.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose in price by 373.3115 manat or $219.5 (14.4 percent), silver - by 23.1227 manat or $136 (2.1 times), platinum - by 919.0285 manat or $540.6 (80.5 percent), and palladium surged by 1,593.835 manat or $937.5 (56.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 18, 2021 2,971.362 44.9057 2,061.318 4,416.175 March 17, 2021 2,953.529 44.0632 2,061.25 4,238.525 Feb. 18, 2021 3,032.188 46.4896 2,170.186 4,069.426 March 18, 2020 2,598.0505 21.783 1,142.2895 2,822.34 Daily difference manat 17.833 0.8425 0.068 177.65 % 0.6 1.91 0 4.19 Monthly difference manat -60.826 -1.5839 -108.868 346.749 % -2 -3.4 -5 8.5 Annual difference manat 373.3115 23.1227 919.0285 1593.835 % 14.4 106.2 80.5 56.5

