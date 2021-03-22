Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.22

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Mar.8 1.7 Mar.15 1.7 Mar.9 1.7 Mar.16 1.7 Mar.10 1.7 Mar.17 1.7 Mar.11 1.7 Mar.18 1.7 Mar.12 1.7 Mar.19 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0058 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0286. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0242 (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Mar.8 - Mar.15 2.0319 Mar.9 2.0158 Mar.16 2.0292 Mar.10 2.0198 Mar.17 2.0232 Mar.11 2.0278 Mar.18 2.0326 Mar.12 2.0342 Mar.19 2.0261 Average weekly 2.0244 Average weekly 2.0286

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Mar.8 - Mar.15 0.0232 Mar.9 0.0228 Mar.16 0.0233 Mar.10 0.023 Mar.17 0.0233 Mar.11 0.0231 Mar.18 0.023 Mar.12 0.0232 Mar.19 0.0229 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0073 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2272. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0034 manat (1.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Mar.8 - Mar.15 0.2246 Mar.9 0.2192 Mar.16 0.2256 Mar.10 0.2229 Mar.17 0.2268 Mar.11 0.2266 Mar.18 0.2269 Mar.12 0.2265 Mar.19 0.2319 Average weekly 0.2238 Average weekly 0.2272

