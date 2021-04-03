Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Mar.15 1.7 Mar.29 1.7 Mar.16 1.7 Mar.30 1.7 Mar.17 1.7 Mar.31 1.7 Mar.18 1.7 Apr.1 1.7 Mar.19 1.7 Apr.2 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0012 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9975. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0311 (1.5 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Mar.15 2.0319 Mar.29 2.0032 Mar.16 2.0292 Mar.30 1.9998 Mar.17 2.0232 Mar.31 1.9898 Mar.18 2.0326 Apr.1 1.9929 Mar.19 2.0261 Apr.2 2.002 Average weekly 2.0286 Average weekly 1.9975

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0224. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0007 manat (3 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Mar.15 0.0232 Mar.29 0.0224 Mar.16 0.0233 Mar.30 0.0225 Mar.17 0.0233 Mar.31 0.0224 Mar.18 0.023 Apr.1 0.0225 Mar.19 0.0229 Apr.2 0.0223 Average weekly 0.0231 Average weekly 0.0224

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0013 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.207. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0202 manat (8.9 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Mar.15 0.2246 Mar.29 0.2105 Mar.16 0.2256 Mar.30 0.2055 Mar.17 0.2268 Mar.31 0.2041 Mar.18 0.2269 Apr.1 0.2058 Mar.19 0.2319 Apr.2 0.2092 Average weekly 0.2272 Average weekly 0.207

