Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 96.92 manat (3.2 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,056.024 manat, which is 1.15 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Apr. 26 3,027.76 May 3 3,016.19 Apr. 27 3,027.556 May 4 3,041.32 Apr. 28 3,011.882 May 5 3,029.43 Apr. 29 3,033.69 May 6 3,040.314 Apr. 30 3,005.6 May 7 3,095.78 May 8 3,113.11 Average weekly 3,021.298 Average weekly 3,056.024

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 2.4892 manat (5.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 45.53 manat, which is 2.6 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Apr. 26 44.2363 May 3 44.175 Apr. 27 44.4884 May 4 45.5199 Apr. 28 44.2914 May 5 45.1413 Apr. 29 44.7821 May 6 45.0258 Apr. 30 44.0948 May 7 46.6625 May 8 46.6642 Average weekly 44.379 Average weekly 45.53

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 82.38 manat (4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,102.48 manat, which is 0.8 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Apr. 26 2,104.06 May 3 2,052.79 Apr. 27 2,118.574 May 4 2,099.08 Apr. 28 2,078.063 May 5 2,107.86 Apr. 29 2,082.44 May 6 2,082.143 Apr. 30 2,049.095 May 7 2,137.84 May 8 2,135.17 Average weekly 2,086.446 Average weekly 2,102.48

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 53.69 manat (1.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 5,041.651 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Apr. 26 4,877.56 May 3 5,024.44 Apr. 27 4,975.943 May 4 5,063.72 Apr. 28 4,995.637 May 5 5,097.04 Apr. 29 5,019.02 May 6 5,056.446 Apr. 30 5,040.279 May 7 5,037.51 May 8 4,970.75 Average weekly 4,981.688 Average weekly 5,041.651

