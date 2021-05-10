Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 96.92 manat (3.2 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,056.024 manat, which is 1.15 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Apr. 26
|
3,027.76
|
May 3
|
3,016.19
|
Apr. 27
|
3,027.556
|
May 4
|
3,041.32
|
Apr. 28
|
3,011.882
|
May 5
|
3,029.43
|
Apr. 29
|
3,033.69
|
May 6
|
3,040.314
|
Apr. 30
|
3,005.6
|
May 7
|
3,095.78
|
May 8
|
3,113.11
|
Average weekly
|
3,021.298
|
Average weekly
|
3,056.024
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 2.4892 manat (5.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 45.53 manat, which is 2.6 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Apr. 26
|
44.2363
|
May 3
|
44.175
|
Apr. 27
|
44.4884
|
May 4
|
45.5199
|
Apr. 28
|
44.2914
|
May 5
|
45.1413
|
Apr. 29
|
44.7821
|
May 6
|
45.0258
|
Apr. 30
|
44.0948
|
May 7
|
46.6625
|
May 8
|
46.6642
|
Average weekly
|
44.379
|
Average weekly
|
45.53
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 82.38 manat (4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,102.48 manat, which is 0.8 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Apr. 26
|
2,104.06
|
May 3
|
2,052.79
|
Apr. 27
|
2,118.574
|
May 4
|
2,099.08
|
Apr. 28
|
2,078.063
|
May 5
|
2,107.86
|
Apr. 29
|
2,082.44
|
May 6
|
2,082.143
|
Apr. 30
|
2,049.095
|
May 7
|
2,137.84
|
May 8
|
2,135.17
|
Average weekly
|
2,086.446
|
Average weekly
|
2,102.48
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 53.69 manat (1.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 5,041.651 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Apr. 26
|
4,877.56
|
May 3
|
5,024.44
|
Apr. 27
|
4,975.943
|
May 4
|
5,063.72
|
Apr. 28
|
4,995.637
|
May 5
|
5,097.04
|
Apr. 29
|
5,019.02
|
May 6
|
5,056.446
|
Apr. 30
|
5,040.279
|
May 7
|
5,037.51
|
May 8
|
4,970.75
|
Average weekly
|
4,981.688
|
Average weekly
|
5,041.651
