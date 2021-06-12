Georgia estimates state budget spending on fight against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The total expenditures of the state budget of Georgia for the fight against the direct and indirect consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021 amounted to 7.2 billion lari ($2.2 billion), said Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

The minister stressed that the pandemic has led to a significant change in the structure of budget expenditures: against the background of a record reduction in government revenues, costs for health care, social assistance, business support and so on, began to grow.

“Tax cuts amounted to 1.9 billion lari ($602.9 million), healthcare costs increased by 0.9 billion lari ($285.5 million), business support programs amounted to three billion lari ($951.9 million), measures of social protection of citizens - 1.3 billion lari ($412.5 million). In total, in 2020-2021, the pandemic cost the budget 7.2 billion lari ($2.2 billion),” Khutsishvili said.

According to him, the financial support of all anti-crisis measures would have been impossible without the help of international partners. The government of Georgia received $2.1 billion ($666.3 million) from donor organizations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and further restore the country's economy.

