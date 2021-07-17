Turkmenistan to receive funds from WB within 'COVID-19 Counteraction Project'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Turkmenistan will receive a loan of $20 million from the World Bank (WB) within the framework of the COVID-19 Counteraction Project, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The funds will be transferred by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). The financial support will enable the country to strengthen its response and improve its preparedness to respond to the disease.

Thus, the WB will assist in the implementation of priority measures outlined by the National Pandemic Preparedness Plan. The bank will also help support response activities aimed at strengthening coordination at the country level, improving public awareness of risks, strengthening testing, response, prevention and control of infections.

The funds received should be used for the diagnosis and prevention of coronavirus infection, in particular, for the purchase of necessary technical means, medicines and medical equipment, including reagents and syringes for injections.

