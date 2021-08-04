Prices on gold, silver grow in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.4

The prices of precious metals, except platinum and palladium, grew in Azerbaijan on August 4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 1.547 manat or 91 cents (0.05 percent) and made up 3,081.2245 manat or $1,812.48 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.4616 manat or 27 cents (1.07 percent) and amounted to 43.5498 manat ($25.62).

The price of platinum went down by 5.746 manat or $3.38 (0.32 percent) and equaled to 1,789.7345 manat ($1,052.78).

The price of palladium decreased by 45.798 manat or $26.94 (one percent) and stood at 4,514.69 manat ($2,655.7).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 57.9445 manat or $34.08 (1.9 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 0.7535 manat or 44 cents (1.7 percent) per ounce, platinum reduced by 66.4105 manat or $39.06 per ounce (3.6 percent), while palladium dropped by 190.655 manat or $112.15 (4.1 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold fell by 276.2585 manat or $162.5 (8.2 percent), silver grew by 2.0909 manat or $1.23 (five percent), platinum spiked by 216.6395 manat or $127.43 (13.8 percent), and palladium surged by 958.715 manat or $563.95 (27 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.4, 2021 3,081.2245 43.5498 1,789.7345 4,514.69 Aug.3, 2021 3,079.6775 43.0882 1,795.4805 4,560.488 July 4, 2021 3,023.28 44.3033 1,856.145 4,705.345 Aug.4, 2020 3,357.483 41.4589 1,573.095 3,555.975 Change in a day in man. 1.547 0.4616 -5.746 -45.798 in % 0.05 1.07 -0.32 -1 Change in a month in man. 57.9445 -0.7535 -66.4105 -190.655 in % 1.9 -1.7 -3.6 -4.1 Change in a year in man. -276.2585 2.0909 216.6395 958.715 in % -8.2 5 13.8 27

