Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 26
|
1.7
|
Aug. 2
|
1.7
|
July 27
|
1.7
|
Aug. 3
|
1.7
|
July 28
|
1.7
|
Aug. 4
|
1.7
|
July 29
|
1.7
|
Aug. 5
|
1.7
|
July 30
|
1.7
|
Aug. 6
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0086 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0155. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0049 (0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 26
|
2.0023
|
Aug. 2
|
2.0183
|
July 27
|
2.0067
|
Aug. 3
|
2.0195
|
July 28
|
2.0095
|
Aug. 4
|
2.0179
|
July 29
|
2.0154
|
Aug. 5
|
2.0122
|
July 30
|
2.0193
|
Aug. 6
|
2.0097
|
Average weekly
|
2.0106
|
Average weekly
|
2.0155
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 26
|
0.023
|
Aug. 2
|
0.0232
|
July 27
|
0.0231
|
Aug. 3
|
0.0233
|
July 28
|
0.0231
|
Aug. 4
|
0.0233
|
July 29
|
0.0231
|
Aug. 5
|
0.0233
|
July 30
|
0.0232
|
Aug. 6
|
0.0232
|
Average weekly
|
0.0231
|
Average weekly
|
0.0233
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0016 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2012. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0021 manat (1.1 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 26
|
0.1987
|
Aug. 2
|
0.2009
|
July 27
|
0.1986
|
Aug. 3
|
0.2034
|
July 28
|
0.1986
|
Aug. 4
|
0.2021
|
July 29
|
0.1987
|
Aug. 5
|
0.2003
|
July 30
|
0.2007
|
Aug. 6
|
0.1993
|
Average weekly
|
0.1991
|
Average weekly
|
0.2012
---
