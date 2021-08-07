Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Finance 7 August 2021 10:26 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 26

1.7

Aug. 2

1.7

July 27

1.7

Aug. 3

1.7

July 28

1.7

Aug. 4

1.7

July 29

1.7

Aug. 5

1.7

July 30

1.7

Aug. 6

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0086 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0155. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0049 (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 26

2.0023

Aug. 2

2.0183

July 27

2.0067

Aug. 3

2.0195

July 28

2.0095

Aug. 4

2.0179

July 29

2.0154

Aug. 5

2.0122

July 30

2.0193

Aug. 6

2.0097

Average weekly

2.0106

Average weekly

2.0155

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 26

0.023

Aug. 2

0.0232

July 27

0.0231

Aug. 3

0.0233

July 28

0.0231

Aug. 4

0.0233

July 29

0.0231

Aug. 5

0.0233

July 30

0.0232

Aug. 6

0.0232

Average weekly

0.0231

Average weekly

0.0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0016 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2012. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0021 manat (1.1 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 26

0.1987

Aug. 2

0.2009

July 27

0.1986

Aug. 3

0.2034

July 28

0.1986

Aug. 4

0.2021

July 29

0.1987

Aug. 5

0.2003

July 30

0.2007

Aug. 6

0.1993

Average weekly

0.1991

Average weekly

0.2012

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan to receive second component of Sputnik V vaccine
Uzbekistan to receive second component of Sputnik V vaccine
Opening of customs checkpoints on Azerbaijani-Russian border to increase import-export potential of both countries (PHOTO)
Opening of customs checkpoints on Azerbaijani-Russian border to increase import-export potential of both countries (PHOTO)
SCO Justice Ministers to Meet Online
SCO Justice Ministers to Meet Online
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmenistan continues to increase rate of gas production Oil&Gas 10:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:26
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 10:11
ICIEC’s Timely Webinar Set to Discuss the Role of Credit and Political Risk Insurance in Resource Mobilization in the Post COVID-19 Era Arab World 09:21
Kazakhstan adds 7,899 fresh daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:43
Azerbaijani team presents exercise with three hoops and two pairs of clubs as part of Tokyo 2020 Society 08:12
Azerbaijan’s import of cement from Turkey up Turkey 08:00
Slovakian President expresses readiness to develop bilateral relations with Iran Iran 07:48
Georgia to start olive soap production Business 07:35
Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza in response to fire balloons Israel 07:19
Brazil reports 1,056 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:54
Azerbaijani team presents exercise with five balls as part of Tokyo 2020 Society 06:39
Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics team joins competition at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Society 06:05
1 killed in firing near vehicle of Pakistan's Punjab chief minister World 05:50
US prepares to mandate COVID jab for all active-duty military US 04:40
Argentina partially reopens as it approaches 5 mln COVID-19 cases Other News 03:45
Three arrested for suspected arson as wildfires rage in Greece Europe 03:14
Oil prices dip amid demand concerns Oil&Gas 02:16
Ten passengers injured in Tokyo commuter train stabbing Other News 01:10
Wildfires in Greece rage into the night Europe 00:25
Smart City Azerbaijan may provide Azerbaijan with world-class solutions ICT 00:01
Another fire and rescue team from Azerbaijan to land in Turkish Dalaman airport today - FM Society 6 August 23:42
California wildfire flares up, now third-largest in state history US 6 August 23:25
Israel reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Israel 6 August 23:15
First brand for production of electric vehicles launched in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 6 August 22:14
Zangeneh: Iran ready to return to global oil market Iran 6 August 21:58
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan decreases Finance 6 August 21:33
Final Document of Economic Forum of Central Asian countries adopted Turkmenistan 6 August 21:18
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Samsun port since early 2021 Turkey 6 August 21:17
Azerbaijani FM, Iraqi minister discuss issues of mutual interest (PHOTO) Politics 6 August 21:06
Embassy of India in Baku holds event (PHOTO) Society 6 August 20:29
Third group of Azerbaijani firefighters, rescuers arrives in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 6 August 20:24
Armenia tramples on int’l law by not fulfilling decision of European Court - Chiragov Politics 6 August 20:23
Philips LED solutions allow to grow crops without natural light - VP Economy 6 August 20:07
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Trabzon port Turkey 6 August 19:50
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Tuzla port since early 2021 Turkey 6 August 19:49
Armenian Defense Ministry using various methods to spread false info - MoD Politics 6 August 19:12
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Singapore transported via Turkish ports Turkey 6 August 19:08
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from France transported via Turkish ports Turkey 6 August 19:06
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Croatia transported via Turkish ports Turkey 6 August 19:03
Average daily throughput of South Caucasus Pipeline increases Oil&Gas 6 August 19:01
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Canakkale port in 1H2021 Turkey 6 August 18:46
Ministry discloses volume of steel imported by Kazakhstan from Turkey Turkey 6 August 18:36
Azerbaijan discloses export volume of oil, condensate via Sangachal terminal in 2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 18:35
National Bank says Georgia needs 'significant time' to restore tourism sector Tourism 6 August 18:27
President Erdogan stresses Azerbaijan’s role in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey Politics 6 August 18:17
BP discloses oil production volume at ACG in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 18:16
External debt to start declining this year in Georgia - PM Business 6 August 18:15
Georgia sees increase in revenues from exported wine Business 6 August 18:12
Volume of 1H2021 cargo shipment through Turkish Bandirma port named Turkey 6 August 18:05
Turkey reveals volume of chemicals handled through local ports in 1H2021 Turkey 6 August 17:51
Wildfires in Turkish Antalya localized Turkey 6 August 17:49
BP announces volume of production at Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 17:48
Kazakhstan to amend its code on subsoil use Oil&Gas 6 August 17:37
Multinational 'Agile Spirit-2021' military exercises wrap up in Georgia Georgia 6 August 17:35
Azerbaijan sending fourth group of firefighters, rescuers to Turkey Politics 6 August 17:33
Azerbaijan sees decline in volume of problem loans within 6M2021 Finance 6 August 17:28
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 6 August 17:22
Uzbekistan exports large volume of melons, watermelons abroad Business 6 August 17:13
Alat FEZ to favor development of Azerbaijan's economy - board chairman (PHOTO) Economy 6 August 17:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.6 Society 6 August 16:59
Georgia, TAV Airports Holding focus on implementing new infrastructure projects Business 6 August 16:59
Rafael Aghayev wins first silver for Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Society 6 August 16:55
Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Nakhchivan come under fire from Armenia Politics 6 August 16:38
Kazakhstan unveils number of approved projects for hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 6 August 16:38
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst Transport 6 August 16:36
Turkey issues 1H2021 data on cargo traffic via local ports from Poland Turkey 6 August 16:34
Will share our vision on Afghanistan: MEA ahead of UNSC meeting under Indian Presidency Other News 6 August 16:14
UK relaxes Covid travel curbs for India, institutional quarantine exempted Other News 6 August 16:12
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy electric goods Tenders 6 August 16:12
This road at 19,300 ft in Ladakh is world's highest motorable road Other News 6 August 16:11
Novavax seeks OK for emergency use of Covid vaccine in India, Indonesia Other News 6 August 16:08
Number of ships docking at Turkish Zonguldak in 1H2021 disclosed Turkey 6 August 16:06
Kazakhstan's exports to Croatia down Business 6 August 16:04
Georgia's 7M2021 import of Turkey-made steel grows Turkey 6 August 16:03
Azerbaijan discloses volume of operations at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 6 August 15:59
Volume of fees on voluntary insurance of air transport in Azerbaijan down Finance 6 August 15:59
Kazakhstan's gas output volumes skyrocket over period of independence Oil&Gas 6 August 15:55
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Kyrgyzstan despite COVID-19 Business 6 August 15:54
Baku Metro to purchase tools through tender Tenders 6 August 15:53
Participation of Azerbaijani gymnasts at Tokyo 2020 Olympics - significant event, says official Society 6 August 15:52
Kazakhstan to auction off subsoil use rights on more plots Oil&Gas 6 August 15:50
Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate Finance 6 August 15:48
Azerbaijan confirms 1,242 more COVID-19 cases, 345 recoveries Society 6 August 15:41
Consultative Meeting of Heads of States of Central Asia held in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 6 August 15:10
Kyrgyzstan shares data on COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 6 August 15:00
Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler Maria Stadnik to compete for bronze at Tokyo Olympics Society 6 August 14:58
Azerbaijani karateka Rafael Aghayev reaches semifinals at Tokyo Olympics Society 6 August 14:57
Turkish interior minister grateful to Azerbaijan for helping battle wildfires Politics 6 August 14:41
Alat Free Economic Zone aims to attract new technologies to Azerbaijan Economy 6 August 14:32
Azerbaijan to build 23-km long tunnel under Murovdag mountain Economy 6 August 14:24
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone conversation Politics 6 August 14:09
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO) Politics 6 August 14:07
Turkmenistan building new high-tech greenhouses Business 6 August 14:07
Turkey reveals 1H2021 volume of crude oil shipment via local ports (Exclusive) Turkey 6 August 13:54
Georgia sees decrease in volume of overdue loans Finance 6 August 13:42
Azerbaijani wrestler reaches finals of Tokyo Olympics (VIDEO) Society 6 August 13:39
Georgia presents 10-year financial development strategy Business 6 August 13:38
Deadline for planned completion of construction of Azerbaijani section of Zangezur corridor announced Politics 6 August 13:37
bp discloses operational, capital expenditures on BTC pipeline in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 13:36
All news