Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 26 1.7 Aug. 2 1.7 July 27 1.7 Aug. 3 1.7 July 28 1.7 Aug. 4 1.7 July 29 1.7 Aug. 5 1.7 July 30 1.7 Aug. 6 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0086 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0155. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0049 (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 26 2.0023 Aug. 2 2.0183 July 27 2.0067 Aug. 3 2.0195 July 28 2.0095 Aug. 4 2.0179 July 29 2.0154 Aug. 5 2.0122 July 30 2.0193 Aug. 6 2.0097 Average weekly 2.0106 Average weekly 2.0155

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 26 0.023 Aug. 2 0.0232 July 27 0.0231 Aug. 3 0.0233 July 28 0.0231 Aug. 4 0.0233 July 29 0.0231 Aug. 5 0.0233 July 30 0.0232 Aug. 6 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0231 Average weekly 0.0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0016 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2012. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0021 manat (1.1 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 26 0.1987 Aug. 2 0.2009 July 27 0.1986 Aug. 3 0.2034 July 28 0.1986 Aug. 4 0.2021 July 29 0.1987 Aug. 5 0.2003 July 30 0.2007 Aug. 6 0.1993 Average weekly 0.1991 Average weekly 0.2012

---

