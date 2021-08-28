Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.28
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 20.01 manat (0.7 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,049.124 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 16
|
3,019.7
|
Aug. 23
|
3,038.55
|
Aug. 17
|
3,036.76
|
Aug. 24
|
3,061.67
|
Aug. 18
|
3,042.74
|
Aug. 25
|
3,047.64
|
Aug. 19
|
3,022.84
|
Aug. 26
|
3,039.2
|
Aug. 20
|
3,037.02
|
Aug. 27
|
3,058.56
|
Average weekly
|
3,031.81
|
Average weekly
|
3,049.124
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.7064 manat (1.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.063 manat, which is 0.02 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug. 16
|
40.6181
|
Aug. 23
|
40.2131
|
Aug. 17
|
40.1843
|
Aug. 24
|
40.6085
|
Aug. 18
|
39.7826
|
Aug. 25
|
40.3913
|
Aug. 19
|
39.8783
|
Aug. 26
|
39.4604
|
Aug. 20
|
39.5589
|
Aug. 27
|
39.597
|
Average weekly
|
40.004
|
Average weekly
|
40.054
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 42.54 manat (2.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,705.322 manat, which is 0.5 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug. 16
|
1,735.81
|
Aug. 23
|
1,725.23
|
Aug. 17
|
1,744.01
|
Aug. 24
|
1,726.43
|
Aug. 18
|
1,721.07
|
Aug. 25
|
1,705.08
|
Aug. 19
|
1,689.55
|
Aug. 26
|
1,687.18
|
Aug. 20
|
1,677.53
|
Aug. 27
|
1,682.69
|
Average weekly
|
1,713.594
|
Average weekly
|
1,705.322
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 161.97 manat (4.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,072.94 manat, which is 4.4 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug. 16
|
4,481.29
|
Aug. 23
|
3,936.74
|
Aug. 17
|
4,428.06
|
Aug. 24
|
4,081.33
|
Aug. 18
|
4,296.35
|
Aug. 25
|
4,158.2
|
Aug. 19
|
4,137.7
|
Aug. 26
|
4,089.72
|
Aug. 20
|
3,966.43
|
Aug. 27
|
4,098.71
|
Average weekly
|
4,261.966
|
Average weekly
|
4,072.94
