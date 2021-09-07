Iranian currency rates for September 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 26 have decreased compared to September 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,837 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 7 Iranian rial on September 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,084 58,226 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,866 45,961 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,905 4,915 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,845 4,845 1 Danish krone DKK 6,703 6,709 1 Indian rupee INR 575 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,757 139,399 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,137 25,183 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,235 38,297 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,403 5,405 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,513 33,546 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,961 30,032 1 South African rand ZAR 2,951 2,935 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,072 5,057 1 Russian ruble RUB 575 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,230 31,330 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,293 31,313 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,346 49,502 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,098 2,107 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,749 35,788 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,306 9,321 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,504 6,509 100 Thai baths THB 129,260 129,254 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,128 10,130 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,306 36,376 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,837 49,913 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,874 9,880 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,484 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,953 2,945 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,679 16,800 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,121 84,173 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,708 3,710 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 313,135 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,892 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,123 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,172 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur