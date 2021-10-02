Iranian currency rates for October 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to September 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,706 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.2 Iranian rial on Sept.30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,983 56,433 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,166 44,993 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,799 4,870 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,868 4,802 1 Danish krone DKK 6,550 6,560 1 Indian rupee INR 567 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,391 139,356 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,602 24,588 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,849 37,556 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,171 33,943 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,146 28,855 1 South African rand ZAR 2,824 2,770 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,739 4,724 1 Russian ruble RUB 578 577 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,532 30,196 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,993 30,873 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,085 49,105 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,104 2,103 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,222 35,157 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,213 9,253 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,515 6,491 100 Thai baths THB 125,812 123,693 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,046 10,038 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,563 35,387 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,706 48,773 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,845 9,869 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,377 13,497 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,939 2,938 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,743 16,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,848 82,506 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,706 3,705 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 321,532 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,261 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,987 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,400 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 281,000-284,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 326,000-329,000 rials.

