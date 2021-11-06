Iranian currency rates for November 6

Finance 6 November 2021 11:30 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to November 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,529 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Nov.6

Iranian rial on Nov.4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,674

57,369

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,991

46,036

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,904

4,906

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,907

4,921

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,526

6,542

1 Indian rupee

INR

566

564

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,052

139,195

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,696

24,669

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,018

36,818

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,397

5,395

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,767

33,827

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,920

29,976

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,783

2,721

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,331

4,344

1 Russian ruble

RUB

590

583

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,121

31,206

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,111

31,103

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,112

48,981

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,085

2,085

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,201

35,055

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,216

9,217

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,565

6,556

100 Thai baths

THB

126,448

125,631

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,096

10,113

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,494

35,448

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

48,529

48,647

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,779

9,784

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,292

13,292

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,932

2,931

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

462

463

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,162

17,024

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,622

82,826

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,729

3,734

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,010

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,438 rials, and the price of $1 is 268,672 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,698 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,413 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

---


