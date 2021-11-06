Iranian currency rates for November 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to November 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,529 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.6 Iranian rial on Nov.4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,674 57,369 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,991 46,036 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,904 4,906 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,907 4,921 1 Danish krone DKK 6,526 6,542 1 Indian rupee INR 566 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,052 139,195 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,696 24,669 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,018 36,818 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,397 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,767 33,827 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,920 29,976 1 South African rand ZAR 2,783 2,721 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,331 4,344 1 Russian ruble RUB 590 583 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,121 31,206 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,111 31,103 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,112 48,981 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,085 2,085 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,201 35,055 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,216 9,217 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,565 6,556 100 Thai baths THB 126,448 125,631 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,096 10,113 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,494 35,448 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,529 48,647 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,779 9,784 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,292 13,292 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,932 2,931 1 Afghan afghani AFN 462 463 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,162 17,024 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,622 82,826 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,729 3,734 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,010

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,438 rials, and the price of $1 is 268,672 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,698 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,413 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur