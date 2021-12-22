Turkey’s Central Bank includes Azerbaijani manat in list of foreign currencies for trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

The Central Bank of Turkey has included the Azerbaijani manat and UAE dirhams in the list of "Foreign currencies for trade", Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

The renewed list of 22 currencies includes US dollar, Australian dollar, new Azerbaijani manat, UAE dirham, Bulgarian lev, Chinese yuan, Danish krone, euro, South Korean won, British pound sterling, Iranian rial, Swedish krona, Swiss franc, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, Qatari riyal, Kuwaiti dinar, Norwegian krone, Pakistani rupee, Romanian leu, Russian ruble and Saudi riyal.