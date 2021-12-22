Turkey’s Central Bank includes Azerbaijani manat in list of foreign currencies for trade
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
Trend:
The Central Bank of Turkey has included the Azerbaijani manat and UAE dirhams in the list of "Foreign currencies for trade", Trend reports citing the Turkish media.
The renewed list of 22 currencies includes US dollar, Australian dollar, new Azerbaijani manat, UAE dirham, Bulgarian lev, Chinese yuan, Danish krone, euro, South Korean won, British pound sterling, Iranian rial, Swedish krona, Swiss franc, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, Qatari riyal, Kuwaiti dinar, Norwegian krone, Pakistani rupee, Romanian leu, Russian ruble and Saudi riyal.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to approve memorandum of understanding on information exchange between Azerbaijan and Croatia
President Putin thanks Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh region for professionalism, endurance, persistence
It is very important to determine new spheres of co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations
Azerbaijan to build ‘Khudaferin’, ‘Giz Galasi’ hydroelectric power plants in next 2-3 years – minister
Azerbaijan gets big political, economic dividends thanks to implementation of important economic projects - New Azerbaijan Party