Iranian currency rates for January 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to January 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,721 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.10 Iranian rial on Jan.9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,073 57,078 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,714 45,734 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,638 4,634 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,756 4,753 1 Danish krone DKK 6,414 6,415 1 Indian rupee INR 566 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,431 138,459 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,743 23,771 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,350 36,329 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,216 33,216 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,482 28,482 1 South African rand ZAR 2,694 2,698 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,028 3,028 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 556 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,159 30,163 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,986 30,987 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,501 49,439 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,078 2,078 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,318 35,328 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,148 9,154 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,586 6,586 100 Thai baths THB 124,835 124,902 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,979 9,978 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,064 35,064 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,721 47,721 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,648 9,650 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,571 13,571 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,926 2,928 1 Afghan afghani AFN 400 401 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,279 16,280 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,808 81,807 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,730 3,730 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,005

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,544 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,869 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 282,598 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,715 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur