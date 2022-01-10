Iranian currency rates for January 10

Finance 10 January 2022 09:52 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to January 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,721 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Jan.10

Iranian rial on Jan.9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,073

57,078

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,714

45,734

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,638

4,634

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,756

4,753

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,414

6,415

1 Indian rupee

INR

566

566

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,431

138,459

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,743

23,771

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,350

36,329

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,386

5,386

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,216

33,216

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,482

28,482

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,694

2,698

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,028

3,028

1 Russian ruble

RUB

558

556

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,159

30,163

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,986

30,987

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,501

49,439

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,078

2,078

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,318

35,328

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,148

9,154

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,586

6,586

100 Thai baths

THB

124,835

124,902

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,979

9,978

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,064

35,064

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,721

47,721

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,648

9,650

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,571

13,571

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,926

2,928

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

400

401

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,279

16,280

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,808

81,807

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,730

3,730

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,005

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,544 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,869 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 282,598 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,715 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials.

---

