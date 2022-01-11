Iranian currency rates for January 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to January 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,574 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.11 Iranian rial on Jan.10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,987 57,073 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,393 45,714 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,613 4,638 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,735 4,756 1 Danish krone DKK 6,395 6,414 1 Indian rupee INR 568 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,818 138,431 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,781 23,743 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,480 36,350 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,388 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,122 33,216 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,365 28,482 1 South African rand ZAR 2,675 2,694 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,037 3,028 1 Russian ruble RUB 560 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,118 30,159 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,969 30,986 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,985 49,501 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,071 2,078 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,428 35,318 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,136 9,148 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,590 6,586 100 Thai baths THB 124,852 124,835 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,996 9,979 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,025 35,064 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,574 47,721 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,646 9,648 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,593 13,571 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,937 2,926 1 Afghan afghani AFN 400 400 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,275 16,279 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,979 81,808 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,723 3,730 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,757 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,866 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 283,063 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,894 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 264,000-267,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

