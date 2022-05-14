...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Finance Materials 14 May 2022 10:52
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 2

1.7

May 9

1.7

May 3

1.7

May 10

1.7

May 4

1.7

May 11

1.7

May 5

1.7

May 12

1.7

May 6

1.7

May 13

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0230 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0048 and amounted to 1.7873 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 2

1.7887

May 9

1.7904

May 3

1.7887

May 10

1.7982

May 4

1.7878

May 11

1.7920

May 5

1.8048

May 12

1.7885

May 6

1.7904

May 13

1.7674

Average weekly

1.7921

Average weekly

1.7873

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.006 manat and reached 0.0253 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 2

0.0234

May 9

0.0261

May 3

0.0234

May 10

0.0244

May 4

0.0248

May 11

0.0244

May 5

0.0258

May 12

0.0255

May 6

0.0261

May 13

0.0261

Average weekly

0.0247

Average weekly

0.0253

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.003 manat and totaled 0.1118 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 2

0.1149

May 9

0.1143

May 3

0.1149

May 10

0.1125

May 4

0.1148

May 11

0.1109

May 5

0.1152

May 12

0.1110

May 6

0.1143

May 13

0.1103

Average weekly

0.1148

Average weekly

0.1118
