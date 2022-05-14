Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 2 1.7 May 9 1.7 May 3 1.7 May 10 1.7 May 4 1.7 May 11 1.7 May 5 1.7 May 12 1.7 May 6 1.7 May 13 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0230 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0048 and amounted to 1.7873 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 2 1.7887 May 9 1.7904 May 3 1.7887 May 10 1.7982 May 4 1.7878 May 11 1.7920 May 5 1.8048 May 12 1.7885 May 6 1.7904 May 13 1.7674 Average weekly 1.7921 Average weekly 1.7873

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.006 manat and reached 0.0253 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 2 0.0234 May 9 0.0261 May 3 0.0234 May 10 0.0244 May 4 0.0248 May 11 0.0244 May 5 0.0258 May 12 0.0255 May 6 0.0261 May 13 0.0261 Average weekly 0.0247 Average weekly 0.0253

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.003 manat and totaled 0.1118 manat per Turkish lira.