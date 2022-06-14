Azerbaijan’s International Bank unveils date of general meeting of shareholders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The general meeting of shareholders of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), scheduled for June 14, has been postponed to June 30, Trend reports with reference to the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to BSE, the following issues will be discussed at the meeting: approval of financial statements, payment of dividends to shareholders based on financial results of 2021, and liquidation of withdrawn shares on the bank's balance sheet.

Shareholders can get acquainted with the materials of the agenda of the meeting by contacting the head office of the International Bank of Azerbaijan at the address: 67 Nizami street, Baku, Azerbaijan.