Iranian currency rates for July 9

]BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have grown and 19 have decreased in price, compared to July 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,740 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 9 Iranian rial on July 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,528 49,979 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,953 43,225 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,993 3,976 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,162 4,136 1 Danish krone DKK 5,743 5,739 1 Indian rupee INR 530 532 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,498 136,578 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,229 20,252 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,840 30,954 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,440 32,169 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,014 25,785 1 South African rand ZAR 2,491 2,496 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,428 2,439 1 Russian ruble RUB 649 662 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,794 28,447 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,028 29,869 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,994 44,928 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,155 1,155 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,104 33,190 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,663 8,689 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,274 6,261 100 Thai baths THB 117,083 115,919 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,488 9,493 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,450 32,126 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,740 42,705 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,891 9,016 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,538 14,445 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,805 2,798 1 Afghan afghani AFN 478 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,244 75,160 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,203 4,235 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,508 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,544 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,469 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,852 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

