...
Iranian currency rates for July 9

9 July 2022
Iranian currency rates for July 9

Elnur Baghishov
]BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have grown and 19 have decreased in price, compared to July 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,740 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 9

Iranian rial on July 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,528

49,979

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,953

43,225

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,993

3,976

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,162

4,136

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,743

5,739

1 Indian rupee

INR

530

532

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,498

136,578

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,229

20,252

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,840

30,954

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,440

32,169

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,014

25,785

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,491

2,496

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,428

2,439

1 Russian ruble

RUB

649

662

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,794

28,447

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,028

29,869

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,994

44,928

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,155

1,155

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,104

33,190

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,663

8,689

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,274

6,261

100 Thai baths

THB

117,083

115,919

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,488

9,493

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,450

32,126

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,740

42,705

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,891

9,016

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,538

14,445

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,805

2,798

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,719

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,244

75,160

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,203

4,235

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,508 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,544 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,469 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,852 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

