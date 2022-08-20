Iranian currency rates for August 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 29 have decreased in price, compared to August 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,172 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 20 Iranian rial on August 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,601 50,544 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,801 44,042 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,967 4,042 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,284 4,316 1 Danish krone DKK 5,671 5,740 1 Indian rupee INR 526 529 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,541 136,675 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,535 19,641 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,660 31,018 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,355 1 Omani rial OMR 109,099 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,330 32,475 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,946 26,302 1 South African rand ZAR 2,468 2,519 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,322 2,339 1 Russian ruble RUB 703 695 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,856 29,040 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,183 30,342 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,203 44,186 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,829 33,043 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,609 8,622 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,162 6,194 100 Thai baths THB 117,505 118,316 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,383 9,401 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,396 31,891 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,172 42,689 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,812 8,818 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,083 15,047 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,819 2,842 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,663 16,662 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,977 75,073 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,110 4,105 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,101 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,924 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,671 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,582 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials.

