...
Finance Materials 20 August 2022 09:29 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 20

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 29 have decreased in price, compared to August 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,172 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 20

Iranian rial on August 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,601

50,544

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,801

44,042

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,967

4,042

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,284

4,316

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,671

5,740

1 Indian rupee

INR

526

529

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,541

136,675

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,535

19,641

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,660

31,018

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,354

5,355

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,099

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,330

32,475

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,946

26,302

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,468

2,519

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,322

2,339

1 Russian ruble

RUB

703

695

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,856

29,040

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,183

30,342

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,203

44,186

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,829

33,043

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,609

8,622

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,162

6,194

100 Thai baths

THB

117,505

118,316

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,383

9,401

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,396

31,891

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,172

42,689

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,812

8,818

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,083

15,047

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,819

2,842

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,663

16,662

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,977

75,073

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,110

4,105

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,101 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,924 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,671 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,582 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

