Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,820 days on September 6, 2022, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the exchange, 10 investors submitted 19 bids in the price range from 86.3213 manat or $50.77 (9.5 percent) to 93.8803 manat or $55.22 (7.48 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 91.9276 manat or $54.07 (7.99 percent), while the average weighted price – at 92.8792 manat or $54.63 (7.74 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to over 30.69 million manat ($18.05 million), while the placement volume totaled 10 million manat ($5.88 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is August 31, 2027.