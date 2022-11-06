Iranian currency rates for November 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to November 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,868 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 6 Iranian rial on November 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,786 47,387 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,169 42,083 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,838 3,831 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,098 4,083 1 Danish krone DKK 5,621 5,585 1 Indian rupee INR 513 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,194 135,437 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,927 18,958 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,656 28,528 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,148 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,166 31,043 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,909 24,730 1 South African rand ZAR 2,344 2,335 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,263 2,258 1 Russian ruble RUB 678 677 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,119 27,024 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,930 29,843 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,580 41,023 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,152 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,001 31,976 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,373 8,364 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,843 5,846 100 Thai baths THB 112,601 112,308 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,845 8,846 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,884 29,804 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,868 41,560 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,034 9,030 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,318 15,356 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,671 2,685 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,703 16,571 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,995 71,760 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,152 4,150 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,974 12,009

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,232 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,136 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,572 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,430 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 357,000-360,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 350,000-353,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur