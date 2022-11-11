Azerbaijani Central Bank creating platform to finance companies from capital market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is creating a special platform for more flexible financing of companies from the capital market, Deputy Director of the Capital Market Policy and Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Ismayilov said, Trend reports on November 11.

Ismayilov made the remark at a video conference dedicated to the ‘Issuer's Day’ organized by the Baku Stock Exchange.

"The platform is planned to be launched no later than the end of this month. Companies wishing to receive financing through securities will be able to apply online to the CBA, the Baku Stock Exchange CJSC, or the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan," he noted.

According to him, the capital market in Azerbaijan creates an opportunity to raise funds only for the financial sector.

"The real sector has limited participation in this market. If the participation of other companies in the capital market increases, the market can work more efficiently and effectively," added Ismayilov.